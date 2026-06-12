HCMC agency cooperates with Chinese group on transport infrastructure

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction held a signing ceremony on June 12 for a memorandum of understanding with Pacific Construction Group Company Limited of China.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction Tran Quang Lam and representatives from relevant departments and agencies.

The Chinese delegation was led by founder of the China Pacific Construction Group Yan Jiehe, along with representatives of the group's member companies.

HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong (center) and delegates attend the memorandum signing ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, Ho Chi Minh City is currently accelerating a series of major programs and projects to modernize and expand its technical infrastructure, transportation network and urban systems in a synchronized and sustainable manner.

In this context, cooperation with internationally experienced and reputable corporations is expected to help the city explore innovative infrastructure solutions and support socio-economic growth.

Under the memorandum of understanding, both parties agreed to promote cooperation on the principles of voluntariness, equality and mutual benefit, in accordance with the laws and regulations of Vietnam and China.

The cooperation will focus on areas such as planning, technical standards and regulations, human resource development, technology transfer, and the exchange of investment-related information. These activities are expected to support research efforts and the identification of potential infrastructure projects for future development.

The memorandum also stipulates that the cooperation does not create any commitment or obligation regarding the selection of investors or contractors for specific projects. Any future investment activities or project implementation must fully comply with Vietnamese law and relevant regulatory procedures.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and a representative of China’s Pacific Construction Group sign the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in infrastructure development. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

The memorandum highlights Pacific Construction Group’s commitment to giving priority to cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises and to utilizing domestically supplied goods and services that satisfy technical, quality and delivery standards. The company also pledged to promote technology transfer and assist in workforce training and human resource development throughout the implementation of future projects.

Effective for five years, the memorandum creates a platform for both sides to exchange expertise and explore cooperation opportunities, contributing to the realization of Ho Chi Minh City’s infrastructure modernization and urban development goals.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong