Vietnam keeps E5 fuel as nationwide E10 rollout begins

Vietnam will distribute E10 biofuel gasoline nationwide from June 1, 2026, while continuing to supply E5RON92 fuel until the end of 2030 to ensure compatibility with different vehicle types, the Industry and Trade Ministry said on Monday.

E10 ethanol-blended gasoline will be distributed nationwide starting June 1

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization on May 26, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said that E10 gasoline would be distributed nationwide from June 1, 2026, under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, issued on November 7, 2025.

Under the circular, unleaded gasoline meeting current national technical standards must be blended into E10 gasoline for use in gasoline engines nationwide. However, the Industry and Trade Ministry will continue supplying E5RON92 gasoline until December 31, 2030 to ensure all vehicle types have suitable fuel.

According to Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, assessments by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), the Vietnam Register and automobile and motorcycle manufacturers show that most vehicles currently operating in Vietnam can use E10 gasoline.

Some exceptions include a number of light truck models manufactured between 1996 and 2023 and certain motorcycles.

To avoid risks for older vehicles that may not be compatible with E10 gasoline, the ministry decided to continue maintaining E5RON92 fuel supplies.

Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the transition roadmap from mineral gasoline to biofuel was implemented under Decision No. 53/2012/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on November 22, 2012 regarding the application of biofuel blending ratios with traditional fuels in Vietnam.

Under the roadmap, E5 gasoline has been distributed nationwide since January 1, 2018 following a trial period. The rollout of E10 gasoline had previously been delayed for various reasons.

The ministry said the use of biofuel helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels, contribute to environmental protection and support Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero CO 2 emissions by 2050.

Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan revealed that since late 2024 the ministry has been developing a new biofuel roadmap, including conducting surveys in multiple localities and major fuel companies, consulting experts, associations and automobile and motorcycle manufacturers, and studying biofuel use in the United States, Brazil, Europe, Thailand and the Philippines before issuing Circular 50/2025.

According to a ministry report, no official complaints have so far been recorded regarding the quality of E5 or E10 biofuel gasoline or negative impacts on engine performance and durability from users.

The ministry said PVOil has distributed E10 gasoline across its network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations nationwide since May 15, 2026. Petrolimex also officially began distributing E10 gasoline across its nationwide network from May 20, 2026.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan