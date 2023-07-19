Fifth transport operator starts its service on Sa Ky – Ly Son sea route

Another high-speed boat carrying passengers to Ly Son Island off the coast of the central province of Quang Ngai started operation by Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company on July 19.

Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company is the fifth one operating the high-speed boat service on the Sa Ky – Ly Son route.

Phu Quoc high-speed boat was used to serve the U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan which arrived in Da Nang on June 25.

The ship’s design is in compliance with European standards and can operate in extreme weather conditions. The boat with a capacity of nearly 300 passengers departs from Sa Ky Port in Quang Ngai and takes 35 minutes to arrive in Ly Son Port.

The service will be operational with four trips per day. The ticket prices range from VND185,000 – VND218,000.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Doan, director of the Inland Waterway Port Authority under the Transport Department of Quang Ngai Province, there are currently five waterway transport operators with seven boats operating on Sa Ky – Ly Son route. The sea route is expected to have two more express boats in the coming time to meet the huge travel demand during the peak season with around 3,000 passengers per day.