Vibrant activities to take place at Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union announced the three-day fifth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest) 2025 from March 21 to March 23.

This event will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House and along Pham Ngoc Thach Street, the section from Nguyen Van Chiem Street to Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1.

Additionally, the Youth Union of Thu Duc City, 21 district-level youth unions, and units under the HCMC Youth Union will organize various activities in response to the festival.

The delegates perform rituals at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Key activities comprise the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival 2025, mass performances celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the "Connecting Young People - Startups" forum; ASEAN Youth Cultural Exchange Program and so on.

Vibrant activities at the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The activities aim to raise a dynamic and well-rounded young generation in Ho Chi Minh City, with patriotism and ambition, to contribute to the city's and the country's development, thereby contributing to excellently implementing the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Development Program for 2023-2030.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

