Business

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in 10 months

The manufacturing and processing sector continued to dominate, with US$17.68 billion, or 83 percent of the total disbursement over the first 10 months.

Vietnam saw about US$21.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement during the first ten months of 2025, an 8.8 percent increase from the same period last year and the highest 10-month level recorded over the past five years, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The manufacturing and processing sector continued to dominate, with US$17.68 billion, or 83 percent of the total disbursement. It was followed by real estate with US$1.5 billion (7 percent), and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioner production and distribution with US$671.9 million (3.2 percent).

vsip-hai-phong-vna.jpg

During January–October, total registered FDI — including newly registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions or share purchases by foreign investors — reached US$31.52 billion as of October 31, up 15.6 percent year-on-year.

Of the total sum, 3,321 new projects were licensed with US$14.07 billion in newly registered capital, up 21.1 percent in project number but down 7.6 percent in value year-on-year. The manufacturing and processing industry made up the largest share with US$7.97 billion (56.7 percent), followed by real estate (US$2.75 billion, 19.5 percent) and other sectors (US$3.35 billion, 23.8 percent).

Meanwhile, 1,206 existing projects registered additional investment worth US$12.11 billion, marking a robust 45 percent increase over the same period last year.

Combining new and additional registered capital, investment in the manufacturing and processing sector totalled US$16.37 billion (62.5 percent), while real estate received US$5.32 billion (20.3 percent), and the remainders US$4.49 billion (17.2 percent).

Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors reached US$5.34 billion, up 45.1 percent year-on-year, across 2,918 transactions. Of this, US$1.86 billion (34.9 percent) went to manufacturing and processing, US$1.11 billion (20.8 percent) to professional, scientific and technological activities, and US$2.37 billion (44.3 percent) to other sectors.

Among the 87 countries and territories granted new investment licences in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest with US$3.76 billion (26.7 percent), followed by China with US$3.21 billion (22.8 percent), Hong Kong (China) with US$1.38 billion (9.8 percent), and Japan with US$1.17 billion (8.3 percent).

By locality, Bac Ninh province led in attracting new FDI with over US$1.7 billion, followed by Ho Chi Minh City (over US$1.6 billion) and Hai Phong city (nearly US$1.4 billion), according to the NSO.

Vietnamplus

Tags

FDI disbursement first ten months of 2025 National Statistics Office ewly registered capital

