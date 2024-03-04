Extreme heat wave spreading across much of country

Warmer temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius returned to the capital city of Hanoi and much of the Northern region on March 3 after nearly ten days of cold air.

Despite tending to increase significantly, extremely cold temperatures will persist across the Northern mountainous areas.

The meteorologists said that temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi and the large parts of the Northern region would continue to rise gradually from March 4 to March 5.

By March 5, the highest temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius; and the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh will be sweltered under an intense heat.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that in March, the average temperature across the country has been rising about 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years.

Similarly, temperatures in some places of the Northern, Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to be 1- 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong