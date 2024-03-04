Weather

Extreme heat wave spreading across much of country

SGGP

Warmer temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius returned to the capital city of Hanoi and much of the Northern region on March 3 after nearly ten days of cold air.

Despite tending to increase significantly, extremely cold temperatures will persist across the Northern mountainous areas.

The meteorologists said that temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi and the large parts of the Northern region would continue to rise gradually from March 4 to March 5.

By March 5, the highest temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius; and the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh will be sweltered under an intense heat.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that in March, the average temperature across the country has been rising about 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years.

Similarly, temperatures in some places of the Northern, Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to be 1- 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many years.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

extreme heat wave warmer temperatures extremely cold temperatures

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn