HCMC Export 2025 advances "green - clean - digital" strategy

The 2025 Vietnamese Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2025), jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, opened in HCMC on March 27.

The event features nearly 750 domestic enterprises and around 200 international buyers from more than 25 countries and territories.

At the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung highlighted the fair as a crucial platform connecting Vietnamese businesses with the global market, enabling them to expand partnerships, adopt new technologies, and develop sustainable export strategies.

With over 700 booths, this year's fair is the largest ever, showcasing key export sectors such as agriculture, processed foods, seafood, textiles, handicrafts, industrial equipment, and logistics. Notably, 60 percent of the exhibitors are innovative businesses or companies with products certified for export to the US, EU, or Japan.

A major focus of the event is the "Green - Clean - Digital" initiative, promoting eco-friendly products, recycled packaging, and energy-efficient production technologies. Businesses also receive support in cross-border e-commerce, AI-driven marketing, and supply chain management.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the 2025 Vietnamese Outstanding Export Products Fair.

A standout feature of the fair is the "Vietnamese Bird’s Nest Pavilion," a dedicated showcase for premium bird’s nest products. This also marks the official launch of the 2025 Bird’s Nest Festival, a national event set to take place in HCMC this November.

Ginseng, medicinal herbs, and nutritional food products—export categories growing at over 30 percent annually—are also in the spotlight. The Vietnamese Ginseng Pavilion, in particular, has drawn strong interest from importers in South Korea and China, two major markets for herbal and health-related products.

This year’s fair has set a record for international buyer participation, with over 50 trade delegations from key markets. The Chinese delegation is the largest, featuring more than 60 businesses from Guangdong, Fujian, and Zhejiang—home to some of southern China’s largest agricultural and food distribution hubs.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung emphasized the city’s commitment to expanding exports of high-value products, particularly regional specialties with geographical indications and international certifications. "For products like bird’s nest, ginseng, and medicinal herbs, strong branding and global distribution partnerships can help us capture the premium segment in demanding markets," he noted.

HCMC aims to double the number of export-ready small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the next three years by supporting technology adoption, product standardization, and multichannel trade promotion. This fair serves as a key milestone in that strategy, offering businesses a platform to test their competitiveness on the global stage.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan