Mekong Delta attracts investment, applies green technologies in rice production

A conference on attracting investment and applying green transformation technologies in rice production was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 14.

The event organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development (DCRD) in collaboration with Sorimachi Vietnam Co., Ltd. aimed at implementing the project for sustainable development of 1 million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030.

The Mekong Delta is the most critical area for rice production in Vietnam, significantly contributing to food security and rice exports. However, the region is facing numerous challenges, such as climate change, resource degradation, and rising production costs, while international markets demand stricter standards of product quality and traceability and carbon emission reductions.

The conference is an important forum for policymakers, businesses, international cooperation organizations, and cooperatives to discuss solutions for attracting investment and applying technology in rice production.

Straw must be removed from the field to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

At the conference, DCRD Director Le Duc Thinh pointed out that rice production currently sees a lack of cooperation and linkage, with fragmented production and dependency on intermediaries. Meanwhile, farmers’ demand for applying technology and implementing digital and green transformation has sharply increased. Around 2 million rice farming households, 1,230 cooperatives and cooperative groups, and 210 rice businesses are expected to participate in the implementation of the project.

At the event, delegates also shared their experience on the implementation of the pilot project on digital transformation in agriculture in the Mekong Delta region and introduced Japanese businesses’ advanced technologies to help cooperatives optimize production.

In addition, representatives from international organizations and agencies committed to cooperating, technical support, and providing a strong driving force to promote investment, collaboration, and the application of digital technology in agriculture. This will help cooperatives and farmers access advanced solutions to improve productivity, reduce emissions, and increase the value of agricultural products.

By Vinh Tuong—Translated by Kim Khanh