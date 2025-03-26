Expo exhibits military devices, shows Da Nang City’s socio-economic growth

The People’s Committee of Da Nang City organized an exhibition, themed “Da Nang – Development and Integration”, at Tien Son Sports Palace in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City on March 26 morning.

The expo takes place at Tien Son Sports Palace in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP/ Pham Nga)

Covering an area of over 10,800 square meters, the exhibition primarily highlights Da Nang City's development achievements and future directions.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The exhibition was divided into three segments, showcasing Da Nang City's socio-economic achievements, displaying military equipment and devices and introducing information and achievements of businesses.

Additionally, the exhibition includes a main stage for various activities.

For the national defense and security exhibition space, the Military Command, Department of Public Security and Border Guard Command of Da Nang City organized booths displaying military equipment and devices and national defense and security-related contents of the city.

At the exhibition space for achievements of businesses, nearly 130 booths from enterprises displayed achievements and introduced key products in industries such as manufacturing, IT, telecommunications, finance and banking, tourism, services, agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang City People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Attending and speaking at the exhibition, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang City People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi stated that over the past 50 years, Da Nang City has overcome numerous challenges to achieve strong development.

The event serves as an opportunity to strongly affirm the city’s position as a central hub for the economy, culture, society and tourism in the Central and Central Highlands regions, toward international integration.

There are some images featuring activities during the first day of the exhibition.

By Xuan Quynh, Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong