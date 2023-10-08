Exploring medical tourism in Da Lat’s miniature version of Binh Dinh Province

An Toan mountainous commune in An Lao District, about 115 kilometers from Quy Nhon City of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, sitting 1,000 meters above sea level, is commonly referred to as a miniature version of Da Lat City.

The majestic mountain scenery in Cong Troi (Heaven Gate) in the commune is covered with white clouds to attract many visitors.

There is a special cooperative found and operated by a group of young people from localities nationwide. The An Toan medicine cooperative was established to restore and promote the value of agricultural products and rare and precious medicinal plant varieties of the locals. The young people have gradually developed the barren land into a "gold mine" by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism.

As of present, An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people. The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi.