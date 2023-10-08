SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Exploring medical tourism in Da Lat’s miniature version of Binh Dinh Province

SGGP
An Toan mountainous commune in An Lao District, about 115 kilometers from Quy Nhon City of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh, sitting 1,000 meters above sea level, is commonly referred to as a miniature version of Da Lat City.
The group of young people develops the barren land into a &quot;gold mine&quot; by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1
The group of young people develops the barren land into a "gold mine" by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism. (Photo: SGGP)

The majestic mountain scenery in Cong Troi (Heaven Gate) in the commune is covered with white clouds to attract many visitors.

There is a special cooperative found and operated by a group of young people from localities nationwide. The An Toan medicine cooperative was established to restore and promote the value of agricultural products and rare and precious medicinal plant varieties of the locals. The young people have gradually developed the barren land into a "gold mine" by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism.

As of present, An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people. The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi.

Medicinal plant harvesting ảnh 2
Medicinal plant harvesting
An Toan medicine cooperative was established in 2021 by a group of young people. ảnh 3
An Toan medicine cooperative was established in 2021 by a group of young people.
A field of herbs ảnh 4
A field of herbs
Sorted herbal materials will undergo further “processing” treatment procedures before being used to manufacture the finished herbal products. ảnh 5
Sorted herbal materials will undergo further “processing” treatment procedures before being used to manufacture the finished herbal products.
A product of An Toan medicine cooperative ảnh 6
A product of An Toan medicine cooperative
An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people. ảnh 7
An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people.
The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi. ảnh 8
The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi.
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

An Toan mountainous commune Binh Dinh Cong Troi (Heaven Gate) An Toan medicine cooperative medical tourism

Other news

Photo Gallery