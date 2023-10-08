Exploring medical tourism in Da Lat’s miniature version of Binh Dinh Province

|The group of young people develops the barren land into a "gold mine" by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism. (Photo: SGGP)
The majestic mountain scenery in Cong Troi (Heaven Gate) in the commune is covered with white clouds to attract many visitors.
There is a special cooperative found and operated by a group of young people from localities nationwide. The An Toan medicine cooperative was established to restore and promote the value of agricultural products and rare and precious medicinal plant varieties of the locals. The young people have gradually developed the barren land into a "gold mine" by combining tourism and agriculture in the form of medical tourism.
As of present, An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people. The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi.
|Medicinal plant harvesting
|An Toan medicine cooperative was established in 2021 by a group of young people.
|A field of herbs
|Sorted herbal materials will undergo further “processing” treatment procedures before being used to manufacture the finished herbal products.
|A product of An Toan medicine cooperative
|An Toan medicine cooperative provided 9 OCOP products and created jobs for 20 households of the Bana ethnic people.
|The cooperative also opens a homestay to develop medical tourism in Cong Troi.