SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Exploring beauty of Ta Nang-Phan Dung scenic trekking route

SGGP
Ta Nang Forest situated in Duc Trong District of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong province is well-known for its beautiful scenic trekking route attracting a lot of trekkers and tourists.

After a period of spontaneous development, tourism activities on the Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route have been gradually organized professionally with the participation of local people.

In addition, tree-planting activities have been launched to protect the environment and Ta Nang Forest.

Tourists must overcome different types of terrains to conquer the Ta Nang - Phan Dung trekking route. ảnh 1
Tourists must overcome different types of terrains to conquer the Ta Nang - Phan Dung trekking route.
On the difficult but beautiful trekking route Ta Nang-Phan Dung through green rice fields and small forests ảnh 2
On the difficult but beautiful trekking route Ta Nang-Phan Dung through green rice fields and small forests
Visitors enjoy the hiking experience. ảnh 3
Visitors enjoy the hiking experience.
With beautiful and wild terrain, Ta Nang–Phan Dung is one of the trekking routes in the country for trekkers. ảnh 4
With beautiful and wild terrain, Ta Nang–Phan Dung is one of the trekking routes in the country for trekkers.
The camping area meets the basic conditions for the accommodation. ảnh 5
The camping area meets the basic conditions for the accommodation.
Visitors participate in a campfire in Ta Nang – Phan Dung trekking tour. ảnh 6
Visitors participate in a campfire in Ta Nang – Phan Dung trekking tour.
Local guides who are familiar with the terrain, weather conditions, and potential risks will help ensure tourists’ safety. ảnh 7
Local guides who are familiar with the terrain, weather conditions, and potential risks will help ensure tourists’ safety.
Taking the best photos of a wonderful and unforgettable experience when trekking the Ta Nang - Phan Dung route ảnh 8
Taking the best photos of a wonderful and unforgettable experience when trekking the Ta Nang - Phan Dung route
Tourism associated with tree planting activities to green up Ta Nang forest ảnh 10
Tourism associated with tree planting activities to green up Ta Nang forest
By Doan Kien, Nhat Quan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route beautiful scenic trekking route hikking trekkers tourists terrains

Other news

Photo Gallery