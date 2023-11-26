Exploring beauty of Ta Nang-Phan Dung scenic trekking route

Ta Nang Forest situated in Duc Trong District of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong province is well-known for its beautiful scenic trekking route attracting a lot of trekkers and tourists.

After a period of spontaneous development, tourism activities on the Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route have been gradually organized professionally with the participation of local people.

In addition, tree-planting activities have been launched to protect the environment and Ta Nang Forest.