Exploring beauty of Ta Nang-Phan Dung scenic trekking route

After a period of spontaneous development, tourism activities on the Ta Nang-Phan Dung trekking route have been gradually organized professionally with the participation of local people.
In addition, tree-planting activities have been launched to protect the environment and Ta Nang Forest.
|Tourists must overcome different types of terrains to conquer the Ta Nang - Phan Dung trekking route.
|On the difficult but beautiful trekking route Ta Nang-Phan Dung through green rice fields and small forests
|Visitors enjoy the hiking experience.
|With beautiful and wild terrain, Ta Nang–Phan Dung is one of the trekking routes in the country for trekkers.
|The camping area meets the basic conditions for the accommodation.
|Visitors participate in a campfire in Ta Nang – Phan Dung trekking tour.
|Local guides who are familiar with the terrain, weather conditions, and potential risks will help ensure tourists’ safety.
|Taking the best photos of a wonderful and unforgettable experience when trekking the Ta Nang - Phan Dung route
|Tourism associated with tree planting activities to green up Ta Nang forest