Experts from Asia-Pacific join force for digital infrastructure development

The Information & Communications Ministry and Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) has just co-held the 31st meeting of APT Wireless Group (AWG-31).

According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long, the telecoms infrastructure is undergoing a gradual transformation to the digital one thanks to advanced wireless technologies like 5G, IoT, wireless charging, smart phones, broadband satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles. These devices and system require effective radio solutions as well as efficient use of frequency resources.

In the meeting, the Information and Communications Ministry committed to maintaining its active contribution to APT’s activities and the international community in this field.

The meeting welcomed the participation of hundreds of leading radio communications experts in the region and the world, domestic and foreign telecoms businesses such as Viettel, VNPT, GSMA, Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, Apple.