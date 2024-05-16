Expansion of National Highway 22 to cost over VND7 trillion

According to the plan, the expansion project of National Highway 22 is scheduled to commence by late 2025 or early 2026, with completion expected within three years.

An Suong Interchange

The total investment for the project exceeds VND7.1 trillion, with approximately VND2.41 trillion allocated for compensation and land clearance. The Ho Chi Minh City budget will contribute 50 percent to land clearance, while the remaining 50 percent will be covered by the investor for construction and investment.

On May 16, Mr. Phan Cong Bang, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport, announced that the department had approved the plan to select the contractor for the renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 22, the section from An Suong Interchange to HCMC's Ring Road 3.

According to the plan, between now and the third quarter of 2025, the expansion project of National Highway 22 will undertake a feasibility study, conduct surveys to assess investor interest, prepare a feasibility study report, and select and finalize contracts with investors. Construction is slated to commence by late 2025 or early 2026 and is anticipated to be completed within three years.

The National Highway 22 is often congested because the road is too narrow.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the starting point of National Highway 22 at An Suong Interchange has been fully invested and completed with a 3-tier structure (overpass, ground level, and underpass). Additionally, HCMC has submitted to the Prime Minister for approval the investment plan for the construction of the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway, spanning 51km and requiring an estimated capital of around VND19.6 trillion under the BOT model. The expressway begins at the junction with Ring Road 3 in Cu Chi District (HCMC) and connects to National Highway 22 in Ben Cau District (Tay Ninh Province). HCMC plans to commence construction of the expressway in 2025 and complete it by 2027. Therefore, early upgrading and expansion of National Highway 22 to synchronize transportation connections is deemed necessary.

National Highway 22 at the Northwest Gateway is the sole national road linking HCMC to the Moc Bai International Border Gate (Tay Ninh Province), a crucial international entry point to ASEAN countries. Over the years, the number of vehicles has increased rapidly, leading to overload and frequent traffic jams along this route. Currently, each direction only has two lanes for cars and one lane for motorcycles.

A decade ago, numerous investors proposed expanding National Highway 22 to 60 meters under the BOT model. Nevertheless, this project has yet to be initiated, and by 2017, Resolution No. 437 of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly barred the execution of BOT contracts on the existing roads. In 2023, the National Assembly issued Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, allowing the city to upgrade and expand existing roads under the BOT model. Building on this, in September 2023, the HCMC People's Council approved the investment plan for the renovation and expansion of National Highway 22, the section from An Suong Interchange to HCMC's Ring Road 3, covering a stretch of 9.1km under the BOT model. This section of National Highway 22 will be widened to 60m to accommodate eight lanes of traffic, and several overpasses will be built at intersections, such as Nguyen Anh Thu and Nguyen Van Bua.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan