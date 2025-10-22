Culture/art

Exhibition to showcase 250 cinematic images of Ho Chi Minh City

A photo exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh City Rising with the Nation Through the Lens of Cinema” will be held in the city on November 21-25.

A scene in the film “Canh Dong Hoang” (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone)

As part of the 24th Vietnam Film Festival, the event is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and led by the Vietnam Film Institute in coordination with relevant agencies.

The exhibition aims to highlight the historical, cultural, and artistic values reflected through archival film materials preserved by the Vietnam Film Institute, as well as photographs and artifacts contributed by artists, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Tourism, Ho Chi Minh City Television, and the Ho Chi Minh City Cinema Association.

It seeks to promote and showcase the image of Ho Chi Minh City, named in honor of President Ho Chi Minh, through its various stages of struggle, development, renovation, and integration alongside the nation.

The exhibition will feature approximately 250 curated images selected from feature films, documentaries, and cinematic archives.

The content will be organized into three main historical periods, including the Liberation of the South (1945–1975), represented by iconic works such as “Mua Gio Chuong” (The Season of the Whirlwind), “Canh Dong Hoang” (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone), and “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Rangers); the Reconstruction Period (1976–1985), featuring films like “Sai Gon Nhung Ngay Dau Giai Phong” (Saigon in the Early Days of Liberation) and “Vi Dang Tinh Yeu” (The Bitter Taste of Love); and the Era of Renovation and Integration (1986–2025), with contemporary titles including “Co Ba Sai Gon” (The Tailor), “Giac Mo My” (The American Dream), and “Goc Nho Sai Gon” (A Corner to Remember Saigon).

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from November 21 to 25. The event aims to honor cinematic works that reflect the richness of national identity and humanistic values, while also contributing to the development of the domestic film market and advancing efforts toward building a modern film industry.

