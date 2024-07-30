Exhibition to be held to help expand market share for food industry businesses

An exhibition is expected to expand market share for over 900 food industry businesses.

At the press conference to introduce the exhibition

Expanding the market is a significant endeavor so the Ho Chi Minh City Food Association, in collaboration with Vinaxad Company, will jointly organize the 28th International Exhibition for Food, Beverages, Food Processing Technology, Food Packaging, and Beverages which was introduced at yesterday’s press conference.

This year’s exhibition attracted participation from over 900 businesses.

Deputy General Director Nguyen Dang Khanh of Vinaxad Company said that this year's exhibition featured 1,200 booths from 900 enterprises representing 20 countries and territories, a 40 percent increase compared to the scale in 2023. Among these, nearly 50 percent were related to food and food processing, while approximately 30 percent represented technology and packaging companies. The remaining booths showcased spice-related businesses, food processing equipment, packaging, and labeling.

The exhibition is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food Association Ly Kim Chi said that there are currently three regulations significantly affecting the growth of the food and beverage industry.

Specifically, the special consumption tax on alcoholic and sugary beverages, as well as regulations regarding the addition of nutrients such as iodine and salt to the processed food and beverage category, have impacted businesses in this sector.

In practice, food and beverage producers that are subject to these regulations have experienced a serious decline in revenue. Therefore, the association and businesses continue to recommend that relevant authorities address these problematic regulations to maintain growth for enterprises.

Additionally, through the exhibition, the organizers create opportunities for businesses to showcase their products, connect for trade, expand cooperative partnerships, and contribute to increasing market share in the global supply chain.

The exhibition will take place from August 8 to August 10 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan