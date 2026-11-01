EVN announces to cut average retail electricity price by 2 percent

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced a 2 percent reduction in the average retail electricity price, effective November 1, as part of efforts to support macroeconomic stability, social welfare, and business activity.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced on the evening of October 31 that the average retail electricity price would be reduced by 2 percent from November 1.

Under the adjustment, the average retail electricity price decreases by 2 percent from the previous level to VND2,159 (US$0.083) per kWh, excluding value-added tax.

The new rate is being implemented under EVN Decision No. 1305/QD-EVN dated Oct. 30, 2026, on adjusting the average retail electricity price.

According to EVN, the decision reflects strict compliance with policies and directives issued by Party and State leaders, as well as guidance from the Government, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The electricity price adjustment was made in accordance with current regulations after EVN reviewed, recalculated, and reduced operating costs. The price cut is intended to help stabilize the macroeconomy, support social welfare, and assist businesses in their production and commercial activities.

Also on October 31, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2892/QD-BCT setting electricity tariffs for customer groups and electricity retailers. These rates take effect on November 1.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan