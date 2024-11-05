Two-component electricity price may be applied nationwide from January 1, 2025

If the trial runs smoothly and efficiently and is completed as planned, a two-component electricity price will be officially applied across the country from January 1, 2025.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has just submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for a trial of the two-component electricity price model, including registered capacity for use and the amount of consumed electricity.

This mechanism differs from the current one, which only calculates prices based on actual electricity consumption.

The two-component electricity price is expected to accurately and fully reflect the actual costs of the electricity system, helping users adjust their electricity consumption more reasonably.

Specifically, the EVN has proposed classifying customers into four levels based on voltage, comprising ultra-high voltage, high voltage, medium voltage and low voltage, which are available for production, business operation and administrative units.

Notably, the model of two-component electricity price for residential customers with consumption levels above 2,000kWh monthly will also apply the same way as the production group but will be charged according to the low voltage level.

According to the proposal, the implementation process will consist of three phases trial, transition and official application. Of which, the trial phase will be conducted in parallel with the current price system, which is expected to last until the end of 2024 for production customers.

After completing the legal framework and necessary conditions, Vietnam Electricity will start pilot implementation for all customers, aiming to completely replace the old pricing structure from January 1, 2025 if the trial is successful.

