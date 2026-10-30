Ho Chi Minh City opens new funding channel for key projects through VIFC

Ho Chi Minh City has approved a framework for issuing municipal and project bonds through the Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC) to fund key projects.

Metro Line 1 runs through An Khanh Ward, driving the development of a new urban area in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), the resolution was adopted at the council's sixth session.

The move marks an important step toward implementing capital mobilization mechanisms under the Law on Urban Development No.18/2026/QH16, providing a legal basis for the city to tap domestic and international capital markets.

Under the resolution, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is authorized to issue municipal bonds and project bonds through the VIFC to raise funds for key city projects.

Eligible projects must meet investment, environmental protection, and other applicable legal requirements. Priority will be given to urban development, infrastructure and major construction projects that incorporate green, social, sustainability and environmental protection standards.

Bond issuance must comply with transparency and disclosure requirements, follow the applicable issuance methods and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors and bondholders.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Authority, said the resolution provides the legal foundation for the city to prepare its first bond issuance.

Although the inaugural offering will present significant challenges, it will be crucial in establishing Ho Chi Minh City's credibility in international capital markets, laying the groundwork for subsequent issuances and opening opportunities for businesses to issue bonds through the financial center, he said.

To implement the resolution, the city plans to select several pioneering projects for the initial phase of bond issuance through the VIFC.

The financial center and relevant municipal agencies are working together to compile a portfolio of viable projects suited to this financing mechanism.

The bond offerings are expected to target international investors and members of the VIFC, helping diversify funding sources for the city's development priorities.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan