Vietnam, Nordic countries push for concrete projects

Long-term investment, technology transfer, and high-quality job creation were key priorities at the Nordic-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held on October 29 as part of the Ho Chi Minh City Autumn Economic Forum 2026.

Delegates attend the 2026 Nordic-Vietnam Business Forum.

Under the theme “A New Decade of Growth: Unlocking Vietnam’s Potential and Nordic Strengths,” the forum was organized by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam), in collaboration with the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden and other relevant organizations.

The event brought together Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and around 150 representatives of government agencies, diplomatic missions and Vietnamese and Nordic businesses.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh and other delegates attend the forum.

Turning diplomatic ties into investment

Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen, Chairman of NordCham Vietnam, said relations between Vietnam and Nordic countries had gained significant momentum, with several major milestones achieved in less than 18 months.

These included a strategic partnership agreement between Vietnam and Sweden on science, technology, and innovation in June 2025; the establishment of a Vietnam-Finland Strategic Partnership in 2025; the Vietnam-Norway Green Strategic Partnership agreement in April 2026; and the elevation of Vietnam-Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen, Chairman of NordCham Vietnam, speaks at the forum.

The priority now, Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen said, was to translate diplomatic commitments into tangible economic outcomes, including investment decisions, contracts, projects and jobs in Vietnam.

He stressed that Vietnam needed investors committed to long-term operations, reinvestment, local engineer training, domestic supply chain development and the creation of high-quality employment. These priorities align with the strengths of Nordic companies, which place considerable emphasis on quality, environmental standards and sustainability.

Several Nordic businesses have already established a presence in Vietnam. LEGO has invested US$1 billion in a factory in Ho Chi Minh City powered by clean energy. Carlsberg has focused on renewable energy, water conservation and circular packaging, while Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is involved in infrastructure and energy development. APM Terminals operates in ports, maritime services and logistics, while Pandora aims to run its factory entirely on renewable energy and use recycled gold and silver.

To attract more high-quality investment, Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen outlined three priorities: maintaining a stable, transparent and predictable business environment; expanding access to green energy, including through direct power purchase agreements (DPPAs); and promoting co-development partnerships between Nordic companies, Vietnamese businesses and local authorities.

NordCham Vietnam, which has around 200 member companies, also called on participants to agree on at least one concrete follow-up action, such as a meeting, site visit, pilot project or investment commitment.

Ho Chi Minh City targets green and digital growth

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh said Ho Chi Minh City wanted Nordic businesses to become strategic partners in trade, investment, technology transfer, innovation, and sustainable development.

Combining Nordic technological expertise and management experience with Vietnam’s development potential and ambitions could generate new growth drivers and expand cooperation beyond traditional trade, he said.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the forum.

The city aims to pursue smart, green and sustainable growth while improving residents’ quality of life. It is seeking partnerships that go beyond capital provision to encompass advanced technologies, management expertise and innovation capabilities, helping Vietnamese companies strengthen their positions in global value chains.

Priority areas include green and digital transformation, clean energy, sustainable transport, the circular economy, high-tech industries, environmental solutions and smart cities.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to improving the investment climate through continued administrative reform, greater transparency and more effective governance to support long-term business development.

A panel discussion with ambassadors on Vietnam-EFTA trade cooperation

Discussions at the forum focused on converting high-level agreements into economic results through investment, contract signings and project implementation, while expanding cooperation in green infrastructure, technology and sustainable supply chains.

By Mai Hoa. Ai Van, Hanh Nhung – Translated by Thuy Doan