Event seeks to foster Vietnam-Poland economic cooperation

A number of topics aimed at strengthening trade between Poland and Vietnam were discussed at a recent “Business Mixer” event in Ho Chi Minh City.

Dorota Pyć, President of the Port of Gdansk Authority, speaks at the Business Mixer event in HCMC on November 28. (Photo: VNA)

Speakers at the November 28 event organised by the Port of Gdańsk, Poland’s largest, said the bilateral economic partnership has been evolving rapidly.

Poland’s exports to Vietnam grew by nearly 20 percent last year and it remained a crucial import partner for Vietnam, with the volume of Vietnamese imports into Poland growing at a remarkable rate.

Currently, Vietnam is Poland's largest trade partner in Southeast Asia.

Dorota Pyć, president of the Port of Gdansk Authority, said: “Trade between the two countries reached new heights last year, with potential for even greater growth. We look to enhance our cooperation, offering Vietnamese companies new opportunities to reach the European market via the Port of Gdańsk.

“Given our respective strategic locations, the Port of Gdańsk can serve as an ideal entry point for Vietnamese goods into Europe and as a gateway for Polish and European products to Vietnam.”

She said this partnership would not only facilitate trade but also improve logistics efficiency, reduce transit times and ensure that businesses stay competitive in an increasingly demanding global market.

“Today’s global economy requires strong partnerships, shared values, and a commitment to progress.

“The Port of Gdańsk stands ready to be Vietnam’s partner in growth, offering not only a gateway to European markets but also a trusted, innovative, and future-oriented ally.”

Paweł Krężel, director of maritime economy and inland navigation at the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, said Vietnam is becoming a key player in the global economy, rapidly expanding its markets, and ranking as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Polish businesses to establish and expand their presence in this dynamic market.”

He said the 2020 EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which aims to eliminate over 99% of customs duties on goods traded between the two sides, further incentivises Polish and Vietnamese entrepreneurs to expand trade.

“This is an ideal moment for Polish entrepreneurs who have yet to enter the Vietnamese market to take a closer look and consider exploring the possibilities on a broader scale.”

On the other hand, with growing interest among Polish consumers and businesses in Vietnamese products, the growth of Vietnamese imports into Poland seems likely to continue, enriching the variety of goods and services exchanged between the two nations, he added.

Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCMC branch, said: “Vietnam and Poland are both coastal nations. Therefore, the development of seaport infrastructure and maritime transportation is crucial for their economic growth and for promoting bilateral trade.”

Many Vietnamese logistics companies are establishing freight routes between Vietnam and Poland, but the current level of development remains far below the bilateral potential, he said.

The event offers an excellent opportunity for businesses in the two countries in seaport infrastructure, logistics, freight forwarding, and import-export to obtain market information, discuss shared interests and seek new collaboration opportunities, he added.

VNA