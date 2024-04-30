Event connects Vietnamese students with Korean businesses

About 450 students from universities in the Republic of Korea (RoK), including over 250 Vietnamese students, took part in an event held on April 28 to connect them with 15 companies and 20 business leaders from both countries.

Students take part in a career orientation fair as part of the Beyond forum of career orientation for the youth. (Photo: VNA)

The event was part of the Beyond forum of career orientation for the youth. The Vietnamese students’ associations in three famous Korean universities, namely the Yonsei University, Seoul National University and Korea University, coordinated to hold the forum under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Organisers said the forum provided a platform for students and business leaders to discuss opportunities and challenges in doing business and developing careers, along with support for students to start a career in the two countries.

A career orientation fair also took place to help expand the job network and opportunities for students.

Concluding the event, a representative of Woori Mobile presented gifts to students and expressed the hope that the forum will be held annually to help intensify relations between Vietnamese and Korean students, as well as others from around the world in the RoK, so as to boost their connectivity with enterprises.

VNA