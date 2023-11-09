Event-based tourism expected to contribute to HCMC’s revenue generation

Tourists are very interested in the Irish boy band Westlife's concert that will take place at Thong Nhat Stadium in HCMC on November 21-22, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa said.

The revenue of Westlife’s two gigs is estimated to be equivalent to the revenue of K-pop girl group Blackpink’s two concerts which took place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi in July.

Ticket prices for the show range between VND850,000 (US$35) and VND4 million (US$164).

Previously, Hanoi’s tourism sector earned more than VND600 billion from the K-pop girl group Blackpink’s concert attracting around 170,000 audiences.

According to quick statistics taken by online travel bookings platforms, such as Traveloka, Booking, and Agoda, event-based tourism and an illustrative case of the impact of music tourism, including music tourism, become one of the fastest-growing travel trends in recent years. This trend is an effective promotion ideal for HCMCM’s tourism marketing at present and in the future, Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa noted.

According to Mr. Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka, international flights to Vietnam booked on online travel booking platforms have increased by 90 percent over the same period last year.

Notably, Hanoi saw a surge in hotel bookings 2-3 times higher than normal days during the two days of the BlackPink concert.

Westlife's upcoming concert is expected to contribute to increasing HCMC's revenue, he added.

Westlife's The Wild Dreams Tour kicked off in 2020 but had to be postponed for two years due to the epidemic, and some members had health problems. The group has performed more than 60 shows in Asia and Europe.

The ‘Westlife’ group was formed in 1988 with singers Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden.

The band had their first seven singles go straight to Number 1 and have sold over 44 million records worldwide which includes their studio, single and video albums. Despite the group's worldwide success, they've only had one U.S. hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, "Swear It Again", which made it to No.20 in 2000.

Brian McFadden, a member of the group, performed in Vietnam as part of the Hennessy Artistry 2009 program while the group came to Vietnam for the first time as part of the Westlife Gravity Tour at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi in 2011.