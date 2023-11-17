EU Christmas Charity Market to take place in HCMC for first time

EU Christmas Charity Market will be opened at the French Residence, 6 Le Duan Street in District 1 on November 25.

With the desire to bring the European Christmas atmosphere to Ho Chi Minh City, the Consulates General of France, Germany, Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands will jointly organize the market.

The information was announced by the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the first EU Christmas Charity Market in Ho Chi Minh City from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 25.

The visitors shall have a chance to experience the flavor of traditional Christmas cakes and mulled wine and enjoy the atmosphere of Christmas with familiar songs.

Besides, visitors can choose favorite gifts from EU handicraft and decoration booths.

Children can learn about the tradition culture of Europe via various fun activities.

The entrance ticket costs VND30,000 (US$1.24) per person.

All of the profits from the event will be sent to five charity organizations in Vietnam comprising Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe e.V., E-ducare, Ho Chi Minh Heart Institute, Ba Chieu Orphanage and Song Foundation.

For more information related to the market, people can visit the event fanpage https://fb.me/e/7kiNraz9W or the Facebook pages of the General Consulates of France, Germany, Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands.