Business

Self - introduction

Emirates officially launches flight route to Da Nang

SGGP

Starting from June 2, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, namedly Emirates will operate flights connecting the Middle East, major cities in Europe and the U.S. to Da Nang with a frequency of four flights per week.

may-bay-emirates-7795-3477.jpg.jpg
Emirates officially launches a direct flight route to Da Nang

Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism on March 3 Truong Thi Hong Hanh announced that Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines, will launch direct flights to Da Nang which will open up opportunities to promote the city images to 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Da Nang is the third destination in Vietnam served by Emirates, following the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The round-trip flights to Da Nang will operate weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The new route will help attract high-end travelers from the Middle East to Da Nang.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

round-trip flights to Da Nang Emirates flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates direct flight route to Da Nang

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn