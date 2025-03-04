Emirates officially launches flight route to Da Nang

Starting from June 2, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, namedly Emirates will operate flights connecting the Middle East, major cities in Europe and the U.S. to Da Nang with a frequency of four flights per week.

Emirates officially launches a direct flight route to Da Nang

Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism on March 3 Truong Thi Hong Hanh announced that Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines, will launch direct flights to Da Nang which will open up opportunities to promote the city images to 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Da Nang is the third destination in Vietnam served by Emirates, following the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The round-trip flights to Da Nang will operate weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The new route will help attract high-end travelers from the Middle East to Da Nang.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong