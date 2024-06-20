Eight more dining facilities in HCMC listed on Michelin Guide

Business

The newest list for Bib Gourmand Award for restaurants offering a three course meal at a reasonable price of the Michelin Guide has just added additional dining facilities in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, five more dining facilities in the capital city of Hanoi and eight more ones in Ho Chi Minh City have been added to the list of Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand Award, raising the total number of restaurants in the two cities on the guide to 42.

The whole list of dining facilities in 2024 of the Michelin Guide in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, including Michelin Stars and Michelin Guide Special Awards will be announced at the special announcement ceremony on June 27 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

