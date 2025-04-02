Education cooperation between Vietnam, UK strengthened

British University Vietnam (BUV) inaugurated the second phase of its campus in Hanoi to meet the international learning needs of thousands of students On April 1.

Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Education and Training, Nguyen Tien Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The second phase of the BUV campus located at Ecopark has an investment capital of US$33 million, covering an area of 16,300 square meters. It includes a student center, over 100 classrooms, and functional rooms. Along with the first phase, which was invested with US$52 million and achieved a 5-star rating in the Global QS Stars University Rating System, the campus accommodates the needs of 5,500 Vietnamese and international students.

At the inauguration ceremony, the second phase of the BUV campus also received the prestigious EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Advanced Certification, a global green building standard awarded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

It is the first university in Vietnam to receive this certification, aiming to become a pioneering university in achieving net-zero carbon emissions during its operational phase.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Professor Wendy Thomson, Chancellor of the University of London, announced the decision to elevate the partnership between BUV and the University of London from the group of over 100 "Accredited Teaching Centers" to the select group of "International Partners" worldwide. This step promotes research collaboration and knowledge exchange between Vietnam and the United Kingdom, further strengthening the international education ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew emphasized that the expansion not only enhances the quality of education but also strengthens the deep and increasingly developing relationship between the United Kingdom and Vietnam in the field of education.

A classroom in BUV

Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Education and Training, Nguyen Tien Dung stressed that Vietnam aims to develop educational institutions of international standard and gradually make English the second language in schools. The Ministry of Education and Training has implemented specific measures to achieve these goals, including attracting foreign investment into Vietnam's higher education, establishing international university campuses in Vietnam, and branches of global leading universities in the country.

Vietnam currently has over 23 million students and 240 higher education institutions, including 70 private universities. However, the number of higher education institutions with foreign investment in Vietnam is still limited. Therefore, Vietnam encourages foreign investors to establish universities, contributing to the enhancement of the quality of education in Vietnam.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh