East Sea about to suffer from first storm or tropical depression this year

Meteorologists said that the first tropical depression or storm would form in the East Sea on July 20 or July 21, resulting in much of the rains in the Central region following a long time of heat waves.

General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai reported that both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are likely to maintain sunny daytime and thundery showers at night, even tropical downpours in some places, from July 10 to July 14.

The same weather pattern is forecasted for the Northern region.

At that time, the Central region will continue to face scorching hot days, notably severe heat will occur in the area from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan provinces.