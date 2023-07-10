East Sea about to suffer from first storm or tropical depression this year

|
General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai reported that both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are likely to maintain sunny daytime and thundery showers at night, even tropical downpours in some places, from July 10 to July 14.
The same weather pattern is forecasted for the Northern region.
At that time, the Central region will continue to face scorching hot days, notably severe heat will occur in the area from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan provinces.