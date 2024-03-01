Early hail, thunderstorm season hits Northwest region

Cold air is intensifying the Northern region. Currently, the region is embracing the changing season causing extreme weather patterns like thunderstorms and hail.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the cold weather affected much of the Northern, North-Central regions and some places in the Mid-Central region on March 1. The Gulf of Tonkin saw gusty winds of 40-74 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast that the bitterly cold spell will continue spreading to the Northeastern provinces of Hoa Binh, Lao Cai and Yen Bai with minimum temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, even below 5 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm and hail blow away roofs and destroy a wooden house in Ta Tong Commune.

The Lai Chau Provincial Police said that early thunderstorm, lightning and hail season occurred in Ta Tong Commune, Muong Te District, Lai Chau Province which blew away house roofs and destroyed a wooden house.

Right after receiving the information, the police forces were present at the scene to promptly help residents move properties to a safe place and repair their houses.

Usually, from late February to early March, weather-related extreme patterns such as hails and thunderstorms often occur in Lai Chau Province due to hot flashs and the changing season.

On March 1, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed that under the impact of an ongoing cold air mass, the Northern mountainous region suffers from rains and the East Sea sees strong winds and big waves.

Amid the current weather situation, localities were asked to closely monitor the weather development and news related to the bitter blast of cold air, gusty winds and big waves to proactively deploy appropriate response measures.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong