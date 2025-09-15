E10 biofuel rollout requires phased approach to avoid rushed implementation

Vietnam is currently piloting the use of E10 biofuel. Nationwide use of E10 biofuel will become mandatory starting January 1, 2026.

More than a month into the trial phase, studies have affirmed that E10 is safe and helps reduce emissions. However, many consumers remain concerned about its long-term impact on engine durability and overall fuel efficiency.

RON95 and RON92 gasoline to be phased out

Customers refuel with biofuel at Phu Huu petrol station in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Fuel businesses have carried out a pilot plan to introduce E10 gasoline starting on August 1 in provinces and cities across the country, including Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi.

According to the Government’s roadmap and the latest directive from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the nationwide use of E10 biofuel will become mandatory starting January 1, 2026. Traditional RON95 and RON92 gasoline will be completely phased out.

More than a month into the rollout, many consumers remain concerned about the potential impact of biofuels, including both E5 and E10, on engine durability. Common worries include increased engine heat and potential damage to vehicle components, particularly in older models or high-end imported vehicles.

However, many users who have tested the fuel report that their vehicles continue to operate normally.

Regarding pricing, Ms. Nguyen Mai Lan, a resident of Hanoi, said that in the last 3-4 price adjustments, E10 has consistently been slightly cheaper than RON95 by only a few hundred VND per liter. The difference is minimal and not enough to incentivize consumers to switch to biofuel.

According to representatives from several fuel stations that are conducting trial sales of E10 biofuel, E10 consumption is gradually increasing but still lags behind traditional gasoline.

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) stated that E10 biofuel is currently being piloted at 36 stations, primarily in Ho Chi Minh City, with an average daily sales volume of 40,000 liters, totaling nearly 1.5 million liters sold in August. Meanwhile, PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) has been offering E10 at 11 stations in Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Da Nang, with a total volume of 350,000 liters sold during the one-month trial period. In Hanoi alone, PVOil’s average daily sales of E10 reach around 10,000 liters.

E10 biofuel is compatible with a wide range of vehicles

Addressing consumer concerns, Dr. Pham Huu Tuyen, a mechanical engineering expert at the Center for Research on Engines and Autonomous Vehicles, under the School of Mechanical Engineering, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, stated that his team has conducted research and testing on E10 biofuel.

Based on evaluations of several performance metrics and technical standards, Dr. Pham Huu Tuyen confirmed that engine power output and fuel consumption with E10 are comparable to and in some cases even better than those using traditional fossil-based gasoline.

E10 biofuel is safe for the majority of vehicles, but transparency about compatible vehicles is needed to avoid potential risks. Only older vehicles using carburetor systems are likely to be affected. Therefore, automobile and motorcycle manufacturers and importers in Vietnam should publish clear lists of E10-compatible models to help reassure consumers, Dr. Pham Huu Tuyen said.

From June to August 2025, the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), in collaboration with Hanoi University of Science and Technology, conducted a study on the use of E10 biofuel in motorcycles. The results showed a reduction in CO and HC emissions, although NOx levels increased slightly.

Fuel consumption decreased modestly by 2 percent to 5 percent compared to RON95 gasoline. Other performance factors, such as engine start-up, acceleration, and long-distance operation, showed no significant differences, a VAMM representative stated.

According to test results from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, E10 biofuel is compatible with most motorcycle brands in Vietnam, including Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Piaggio. In contrast, E5 RON92 is not universally suitable for all vehicle types.

However, researchers caution that blended fuels must meet the national technical standard QCVN 01:2022/BKHCN to prevent the risk of engine corrosion or damage. They also recommend that the expansion of E10 usage follow a carefully phased roadmap tailored to Vietnam’s conditions, avoiding overly rapid implementation.

Experts suggest prioritizing E10 RON95-III and E10 RON95-IV, as these blends meet Euro III to Euro V emission standards.

According to Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, biofuel has been piloted in major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, and Da Nang and has initially received a positive response from consumers.

Currently, the two key distributors, Petrolimex and PVOil, have completed preparations for fuel blending and distribution infrastructure, ensuring the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel from January 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is drafting a circular outlining the roadmap for blending biofuel with conventional fuels in Vietnam. The aim is to gradually replace fossil-based gasoline, including RON92 and RON95, with biofuels of E10 and eventually E15, while ensuring that fuel consumption aligns with Euro III to Euro V emission standards for motor vehicles.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh