E10 biofuel launched nationwide starting on August 1

Fuel businesses on July 22 announced that they will carry out a pilot plan to introduce E10 gasoline starting on August 1 in provinces and cities across the country, including Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Customers refuel with biofuel at Phu Huu petrol station in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure a stable ethanol supply, a component in the E10 gasoline blend, fuel distributors will purchase ethanol from domestic production facilities and imported ethanol plants. According to the Government’s roadmap and the latest directive from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the nationwide use of E10 biofuel will become mandatory starting January 1, 2026.

According to the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), the company will implement its E10 pilot program starting August 1 at selected outlets within its retail network in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities across the country.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), Cao Hoai Duong, said that PVOIL will also launch a pilot program for E10 sales starting in September in a number of localities. To ensure a stable ethanol supply for blending E10, PVOIL plans to purchase ethanol from domestic producers as well as import from international markets. PVOIL is currently undergoing regulatory procedures to certify its E10 blending facilities in accordance with national fuel quality standards in preparation for commercial distribution.

Contributing to ensuring business operations, PVOIL will coordinate with a number of partners to deploy the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, including those for electric cars and electric motorcycles, at fuel stations across its network. Currently, PVOIL has developed more than 400 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, all of which are compatible with both electric cars and motorcycles.

In addition, PVOIL is in discussions with partners on the installation of battery-swapping cabinets for electric motorcycles at selected fuel stations in the PVOIL system.

Customers refuel at a Petrolimex station in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Van Vuong, Director of the Central Petroleum Biofuel Joint Stock Company, stated that the company plans to sign contracts with relevant partners this July to prepare for the reactivation of Dung Quat Biofuel Plant in December, aimed at meeting the growing demand for ethanol used in blending E10 biofuel.

Accordingly, the parties will increase the capacity of the CO₂ recovery system by 40-50 tons/day to improve operational efficiency during production operations.

The Central Petroleum Biofuel Joint Stock Company currently manages Dung Quat Biofuel Plant. In response to practical demand and opportunities arising from Vietnam’s green and clean energy policies, the company has developed a plan to resume production operations through a business cooperation model.

Recently, the Government Office issued an official dispatch conveying the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son regarding the development of the Prime Minister's decision to replace Decision No. 53/2012/QD-TTg. This new decision pertains to the roadmap for blending biofuels with traditional fuels.

Earlier, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien expedited a proposal to the Prime Minister and drafted a roadmap for blending and using biofuels to replace Decision No. 53/2012/QD-TTg after approval.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh