Pilot sales of E10 biofuel start in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of schedule

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) officially implemented its E10 pilot program on July 30 at selected outlets within its retail network in Ho Chi Minh City, two days earlier than originally planned.

Customers refuel at a Petrolimex station on Tran Hung Dao Street in Cho Quan Ward, in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The early launch has drawn considerable attention from consumers.

At a Petrolimex gas station located at the corner of Hai Ba Trung and Tran Cao Van streets in Da Kao Ward, several customers have come to fill up with E10 gasoline on the first day of the pilot sales.

Another Petrolimex outlet, located at the intersection of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Pasteur streets, also began offering the biofuel. Stations on Ly Thuong Kiet and Vo Thi Sau streets likewise reported strong interest, with many customers stopping by to inquire about the new product.

Staff at the fuel stations provided detailed consultations and sought customer consent before dispensing E10. Several locations also installed informational signage about the biofuel and used loudspeakers to broadcast messages highlighting its environmental benefits.

On July 30, E10 was priced at VND19,490 (US$0.74) per liter, approximately VND540 lower than RON95 gasoline.

Customers refuel with E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex station on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Van Hung, a ride-hailing driver residing in Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, said he previously used E5 fuel regularly and is now paying close attention to E10's fuel efficiency and its potential impact on engine durability.

According to Tran Ngoc Nam, Deputy General Director of Petrolimex, the pilot sale of E10 is intended to assess market response, consumer behavior, and the technical readiness of the distribution system.

The rollout of E10 gasoline requires serious preparation of infrastructure and technology, including dedicated storage tanks for ethanol-blended fuel, as well as close coordination with domestic refineries. Therefore, Petrolimex has proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade issue guidance on the implementation timeline, enabling key fuel distributors to proactively invest in and adapt their technical systems. The company has also recommended revising certain Vietnamese technical standards to align with international fuel specifications and regional regulatory requirements, Mr. Tran Ngoc Nam added.

PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) will sell E10 gasoline at its retail outlets in Hanoi and Hai Phong starting August 1. (Photo: SGGP)

During the pilot phase, the Ministry of Industry and Trade designated the PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) to sell E10 gasoline at its retail outlets in Hanoi and Hai Phong starting August 1. Meanwhile, Petrolimex is offering E10 fuel at 36 of its retail stations across Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), Cao Hoai Duong, said that to ensure a stable ethanol supply for blending E10, PVOIL plans to purchase ethanol from domestic producers as well as import from international markets.

Contributing to ensuring business operations, PVOIL will coordinate with a number of partners to deploy the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, including those for electric cars and electric motorcycles, at fuel stations across its network.

Currently, PVOIL has developed more than 400 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, all of which are compatible with both electric cars and motorcycles. In addition, PVOIL is in discussions with partners on the installation of battery-swapping cabinets for electric motorcycles at selected fuel stations in the PVOIL system.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh