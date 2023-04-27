E-taxi service to be launched in HCMC soon

The GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company – the first taxi service supplier using electric cars in Vietnam, will officially provide its service in HCMC from April 30.

All EVs in GSM's fleet are produced by VinFast, a member of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup.

The firm will provide two kinds of service, the standard GreenCar using VinFast VF e34 model, and the high-end LuxuryCar using VinFast VF 8.

GSM General Director Nguyen Van Thanh said the launch of the service in HCMC is the next step of the firm in its plan to provide the e-taxi service in at least five provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023, towards putting 20,000 vehicles into operation nationwide.

GSM believes that Xanh SM taxi will become a green symbol on the traffic and tourism map of HCMC in the coming time, he said.

According to Do Ngoc Hai from the municipal Department of Transport, the service is expected to contribute to accelerating the implementation of the roadmap to convert all vehicles and transport equipment into electric and green energy-powered vehicles in accordance with the Prime Minister's Decision 876/QD-TTg.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said the operation will contribute to accelerating the tourism development in the city, adding that local authorities will work with the GMS on building plans and investing in public transport development, especially green and smart transport in Thu Duc and HCMC in general.