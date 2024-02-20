Duc, Thanh, Hoa honored at Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2023

Football players Nguyen Hoang Duc, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, and Pham Duc Hoa were honored with the titles of Vietnam's Golden Ball for Men, Women, and Futsal 2023, respectively.

On the evening of February 19, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2023 ceremony, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, took place at Ben Thanh Theater amidst a lively atmosphere filled with emotions and excitement. After thrilling moments, football players Nguyen Hoang Duc, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, and Pham Duc Hoa were honored with the titles of Vietnam's Golden Ball for Men, Women, and Futsal 2023, respectively.

The audience at Ben Thanh Theater erupted in jubilation as journalist Nguyen Nguyen (from HCMC Phap Luat Newspaper) declared that the Golden Ball Award for Men 2023 was awarded to midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc (The Cong Viettel FC). This is the second time the 1998-born midfielder has clinched this prestigious title.

Nguyen Hoang Duc receives the Vietnam Golden Ball 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Hoang Duc expressed, "This marks my third year standing on the Golden Ball stage. I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders, coaching staff, teammates in the national team, as well as those at the club, and my family, who have provided tremendous support. This success in 2023 is a foundation for 2024 and the years ahead, as I strive to contribute to both my football club and the national team."

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam (MerryLand Quy Nhon Binh Dinh FC) was given the Vietnam Bronze Ball 2023 title, while forward Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi FC) received the Vietnam Silver Ball title.

The title of the Vietnam Golden Ball for Women 2023 was awarded to goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh (HCMC I FC).

After receiving the award, Kim Thanh shared, "I am thrilled to be here accepting this prestigious title. I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers, leaders, teachers, coaches, the media, and all my teammates who have supported me. Special thanks to my family and, above all, the fans whose unwavering support has contributed to this achievement."

The Vietnam Bronze Ball for Women 2023 was awarded to Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (HCMC I FC), while Huynh Nhu (Lank FC) received the Vietnam Silver Ball title. Because Huynh Nhu was currently playing with Lank FC in Portugal, she was unable to attend the award ceremony. Therefore, the forward's parents accepted the Vietnam Silver Ball Award on her behalf.

Huynh Nhu's parents receive the Vietnam Silver Ball Award on her behalf.

Ho Van Y was awarded the Vietnam Bronze Futsal Ball, Chau Doan Phat received the Vietnam Silver Futsal Ball, and Pham Duc Hoa stood out to claim the Vietnam Golden Futsal Ball 2023. All three exceptional Futsal players are from Thai Son Nam Club.

Former football players Pham Thanh Luong and Tran Van Vu were honored to receive the Contribution Award.

The title of Outstanding Foreign Player of the Year 2023 was bestowed upon Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes (Nam Dinh FC).

Nguyen Thai Son (Dong A Thanh Hoa FC) was honored as the Outstanding Young Male Player of the Year 2023.

Ngoc Minh Chuyen (Thai Nguyen T&T FC) was acclaimed as the Outstanding Young Female Player of the Year 2023.

Present at the award ceremony from the Ho Chi Minh City leadership were Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communication; Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the award ceremony.

Regarding the professional delegates, there were Mr. Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam; Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan, President of the Vietnam Football Federation; Mr. Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation; Mr. Nguyen Minh Ngoc, CEO of the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company; and Mrs. To Nam Phuong, Deputy CEO of FPT Play.

The representative of the main sponsor is Mr. Tran Anh Minh, CEO of Thai Son Nam Group Joint Stock Company.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong present campaign medals to the sponsors.

Representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the organizing unit of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, were journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, and journalist Nguyen Nhat, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, who also served as the Head of the Organizing Committee of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2023. Also in attendance were the leadership of football teams, coaches, football players, football players' families, fans, and reporters from various press agencies who covered the event.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Nha