Downpour, high tide trigger widespread waterlogging in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

Prolonged downpour on the afternoon of October 8, together with rising high tides, caused severe flooding across many streets in Ho Chi Minh City, disrupting daily life.

Quoc Huong Street, An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City was deeply flooded after a prolonged downpour on the afternoon of October 8. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Streets such as Quoc Huong, Nguyen Van Huong, Xuan Thuy, Tong Huu Dinh, Nguyen Huu Canh, Dien Bien Phu, Xo Viet Nghe Tinh and Vo Nguyen Giap were deeply submerged, with dozens of cars and motorbikes stalled. Traffic congestion stretched over one kilometer in some areas, forcing vehicles to move slowly or turn back.

Mai Chi Tho Street at the An Phu Intersection was heavily flooded, especially at the section turning toward the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh Expressway. The lanes for motorbikes are flooded halfway up the wheels.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

