Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District faces worst flooding in recent 50 years

Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province is grappling with torrential rains and the worst flooding in recent 50 years which occurred last night.

On the morning of June 5, the functional forces of Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province reviewed and made statistics of damages caused by torrential rains sweeping away properties and furniture in households.

According to the report, some roads have peeled with large pieces of concrete after the torrential rains last night. A 10-meter high and 30-meter long wall in Nhon Trach 3 Industrial Park was collapsed and water poured into Hiep Phuoc Town.

Vo Van Tinh, a 60-year-old resident of Hien Phuoc Town said that he has not seen the flooding and torrential rains for nearly 50 years. Everyone did not have enough time to move their stuff to higher places.

According to a brief report from the People’s Committee of Hiep Phuoc Town, the incident has affected dozens of households causing damages in some sections of Hung Vuong Street. Besides, many cars and motorbikes have to get repaired due to flooding.

Some photos feature chaos and debris after the huge flood in Hiep Phuoc Town.