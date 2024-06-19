Diverse summer tours offered to visitors

The country is entering the peak summer travel season but visitors prioritize choosing outbound tours due to the significant increase in the price of domestic trips.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries are offering many discounts and subsidies for international tourists, including those from Vietnam. For domestic tours, travelers are interested in choosing means of transport instead of flights.

Many visitors are choosing high-speed boats and trains rather than flying

Visitors take a trip to the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)

According to travel businesses, people prefer to travel in a group to save costs. In addition, travel agencies and hotels frequently offer discounts ranging from 15 to 20 percent for groups of five people and above.

Furthermore, many visitors have chosen high-speed boats, trains, buses, or private cars when they go on vacations due to high airfare prices.

Returning home from a 7-day trip by private car, Thai Quan Dan residing in Go Vap District in HCMC said that his family had a worthwhile journey. They enjoyed exploring beautiful landscapes in Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Dak Nong provinces, such as the Central Highlands’ Museum, Ta Dung Nature Reserve in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong which is nicknamed the Central Highland's Ha Long Bay, Ganh Da Dia (also known as the Reef of Plates) in Phu Yen.

Independent travel allows for a relaxed pace and a flexible, customizable itinerary based on people’s interests. The total cost of the trip for a family of six members was estimated at nearly VND20 million (US$791), he added.

In addition, increasingly more travelers are choosing high-speed boats and trains.

The first high-speed boat route connecting Vung Tau City and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province was launched on March 8. The four-storey ship named Thang Long has a passenger capacity of around 1,017 travelers. The new service will shorten travel time between Vung Tau and Con Dao from 210 - 240 minutes to 180 minutes. A one-way economy ticket costs VND615,000 (US$24) – VND1.1 million (US$43) per person. Special fares for children, elderly, and persons with disabilities range from VND550,000 - VND760,000 (US$21- US$30) per person. Many visitors are choosing high-speed boats rather than flying because of the new convenience of professional service and its reasonable prices.

Besides, rail tours departing from HCMC to provinces have also lured many holidaymakers, such as a Nha Trang – HCMC 3 day 3 night tour costing VND2.3 million (US$91) – VND3.7 million (US$146) per person.

Nearly 2.7 million foreign tourists traveled to HCMC in the first six months of this year, presenting a 38 percent year-on-year increase and reaching 44.6 percent of the 2024 target.

During the period, more than 17 million domestic tourists visited the city, up 4.4 percent compared to the same period last year, and achieved 45.1 percent of this year’s goal.

Tourism revenue surged by 14.6 percent during the period to VND92,643 billion (US$3.65 billion), up 14.6 percent compared to the same period last year, attained 48.8 percent of this year’s target.

Outbound tours see a bustling atmosphere

Domestic and foreign tourists visit a historical site on Con Dao Island. (Photo: SGGP)

At the beginning of June, Ms. Phung Minh Xuan residing in District 8, HCMC decided to book a tour to Thailand at a cost from VND7 million (US$277) to VND11 million (US$434) per person or Southeast Asian countries, such as an Indonesian tour package worth VND12 million (US$474)- VND14 million (US$553) per person, for her family instead of her first choice to travel to Da Nang to enjoy Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2024.

A round-trip flight for her family of four is around VND14 million (US$553). This cost doesn't include accommodation, meals, and tickets for the performances of fireworks displays, she said.

Additionally, travel agencies offer discounts for groups of 4-8 people. This summer, many Vietnamese tourists are interested in choosing tours to Chinese destinations such as Zhangjiajie - Fenghuang Ancient City, (also known as Phoenix Ancient Town) and Kunming- Lijiang - - Shangri-La City.

Ms. Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing and Communication Director of Ben Thanh Tourist Company said that the price of domestic air tours has increased by 20-30 percent, creating a significant impact on customers' travel decisions.

Mr. Tran The Dung, General Director of Vietluxtour, said that the number of people traveling has sharply increased, especially family travelers and individual tourists with a focus on tours costing VND8 million (US$316) -VND15 million (US$593) per person.

General Director of Viet Media Travel Corporation Pham Phuong Anh stated that trips to Japan, South Korea, China, Europe, Australia, and the US have currently drawn tourists. Travelers would rather save money for a trip but they are willing to spend more for high-quality tourist products and services.

According to travel experts, visitors prioritize choosing outbound tours due to the significant increase in the price of domestic trips and a lack of new and attractive shopping and entertainment areas. Localities and businesses, including airlines, accommodation facilities, and restaurants should join hands to offer products and services at stable prices and develop sustainably.

According to domestic airlines, carriers have increased numerous night flights on many domestic routes to meet the travel demands during the peak summer season, but passengers are not keen on the services. Vietnam Airlines had to cancel 10 percent of night flights last month due to a lack of passengers. Travelers can save VND300,000 (US$12) - VND600,000 (US$24) to take a redeye flight. However, passengers are not interested in choosing night flights due to the inconvenience, fear of fatigue, and flight delay. In addition, there are few nighttime entertainment activities, even in popular destinations like Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, so visitors only go to bed after arriving.

