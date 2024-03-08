Largest high-speed passenger ferry connecting Vung Tau, Con Dao launched

The first high-speed boat route connecting Vung Tau City and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province was launched on March 8.

The high-speed boat service is operational by Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company.

Very few boat operators offer trips on this route due to the great effects of the Northeast and Southwest monsoons accompanied by rough seas with high waves. The ships have to meet national standards for classification and structural design of high-speed boats, and the strict standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), general director of Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company Vu Van Khuong said.

The four-storey ship named Thang Long has a passenger capacity of around 1,017 travelers, a length of 77.46m, and a width of 11.10m. The boat is powered by Rolls-Royce MTU engines and can travel at a speed of 55.5 km/h. The new service will shorten travel time between Vung Tau and Con Dao from 210 - 240 minutes to 180 minutes.

A one-way economy ticket costs VND790,000 - VND950,000 (US$32 - US$39) per person, and a VIP seat is VND1.2 million (US$49). Special fares for children, elderly, and persons with disabilities range from VND550,000 - VND760,000 (US$22.4- US$31) per person. The above prices do not include fees.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh