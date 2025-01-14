Multimedia

Diverse cultural activities run during Vietnamese Tet Festival 2025

SGGP

On the afternoon of January 13, the Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival of 2025 was officially opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

This is the 18th time the festival has been organized, featuring a variety of activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year, aligned with national cultural identity, and traditional values.

Right after the opening ceremony of the 2025 Vietnamese Tet Festival, a program to honor and recognize the contributions of artists in Ho Chi Minh City to the community in the past year was held.

The Vietnamese Tet Festival of 2025 will last until February 2 (from the fifth day of the first lunar month of 2025).

During the festival, there are various exciting activities such as artistic performances including traditional dances, music and theatrical shows; festival spaces with beautifully decorated areas; the Youth Station art complex and a nostalgic space where calligraphers write beautiful traditional Vietnamese calligraphy on paper.

In addition, there are many major activities organized by centrally-run and city-level departments and organizations to provide transportation for students and workers to return home for Tet.

Some photos captured at the space of the Vietnamese Tet Festival 2025:

L1.jpg
l7.jpg
L2.jpg
L5.jpg
L6.jpg
L3.jpg
L4.jpg
l8.jpg
l9.jpg
l10.jpg
By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Vietnamese Tet Festival of 2025 the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House diverse cultural activities

