An indoor playground with artificial snow-making technology covering 4,000 square meters in Ho Chi Minh City creates a realistic winter space with experiences like skiing, ice sculptures and falling snow.

This year, residents have the opportunity to experience a 99 percent realistic artificial snow environment at Ice Magic - Fantasy on Ice.

With an area of 4,000 square meters and temperatures below zero degrees Celsius, Ice Magic is designed by applying advanced snow-making technology from the Beijing Winter Olympics, providing an authentic and emotional winter experience.

The event lasts until March 2, 2025.

Kids meet and play together.

Children enjoy playing with artificial snow that is 99 percent similar to real snow.

Figure-eight ice rink

Scene of a snow village

A 60-meter long ski slope

A dreamy scenery

By Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong