Disabled children in Ho Chi Minh City presented gifts

The Vietnam Relief Association for Handicapped Children hosted the program, themed "Wings to Dreams for Disabled Children” in Ho Chi Minh City on March 26.

Chairman of the Vietnam Relief Association for Handicapped Children Ngo Sach Thuc stated that the program runs from February 20 to April 30.

This meaningful humanitarian activity aimed to support 2,000 disabled children with difficult circumstances, spread kindness and give them more strength to rise above challenges and integrate into the community.

In her speech at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy shared that children are the foundation and future of society so they need to be nurtured, cared for and protected for comprehensive development.

However, many children are living in extreme poverty with physical impairments. These children need greater attention, encouragement and support from the community to overcome difficulties in life.

In recent times, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received support from benefactors, individuals and organizations to effectively carry out social welfare activities. With the joint efforts of the community, disabled children have received love and have the opportunity to develop like other children.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy presents gifts to children.

Delegates present gifts to children.

On this occasion, the organizers presented gifts to 55 disabled children. Among them, five children received computers each valued at VND8 million (US$313), while 50 children received gift packages along with VND1 million (US$39.1) in cash each.

Additionally, the organizers honored outstanding organizations and individuals who have contributed to supporting disabled children.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong