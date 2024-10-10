Digital Transformation Week 2024 to be launched in HCMC

Business

The Ho Chi Minh City Information Technology Association announced that in response to the National Digital Transformation Day on October 10, the southern largest city will hold the "HCMC Digital Transformation Week 2024" on October 22 and 23.

HCMC launches Digital Transformation Week 2024

The special week will feature various activities, including exhibitions and seminars on information security infrastructure, semiconductor technology, and notably, a plenary session on digital technology.

President Lam Nguyen Hai Long of the Ho Chi Minh City Information Technology Association described this activity as highly meaningful as it reflects the city's past digital transformation achievements and future development orientation.

Ho Chi Minh City sets a goal that land management, construction permits, and urban planning all will be carried out digitally by 2025 to facilitate data sharing, updating, and analysis to support effective urban governance. Additionally, the city plans to digitize health records, social security data, and ensure that all city databases are securely stored and managed at the City Data Center.

