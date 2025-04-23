Detailed location of public LED screens for April 30 military parade announced

Spectators can watch the grand military parade for celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) via public LED screens installed along 21 routes in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports just announced that the organizing board has installed large-scale LED screens at 21 locations along routes across Ho Chi Minh City to serve the public in watching the military parade.

Parade and procession units during the second rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper provides to readers the detailed list of the 21 locations for LED screens to watch the parade on April 30 at:

No. 2 Nguyen Trai Street in District 1,

Gate 1 of Ben Thanh metro station opposite to Ben Thanh Market,

Gate 2 of Ben Thanh metro station opposite to Ben Thanh Market,

The corner of Pasteur and Vo Thi Sau streets in District 1,

Khanh Hoi Bridge at the corner of Ben Van Don Street and Khanh Hoi Bridge,

Sunwah Building at 115 Nguyen Hue Street in Ben Nghe Ward of District 1,

No. 44 Nguyen Hue Walking Street,

No. 52 Nguyen Hue Walking Street,

Nguyen Kim Shopping Center at 63-65-67 Tran Hung Dao Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward of District 1,

The intersection of Nguyen Van Troi and Hoang Van Thu streets in Phu Nhuan District,

Ly Thai To Roundabout at 2 Ngo Gia Tu Street in Ward 2 of District 10,

International Square Roundabout (Turtle Lake, District 3),

No.78 Khanh Hoi Street in District 4,

No. 25-27 Ton Duc Thang Street in Ben Nghe Ward of District 1,

No.121 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in Da Kao Ward of District 1,

No.1 Pham Viet Chanh Street in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward of District 1,

No. 245 Dien Bien Phu Street in Vo Thi Sau Ward of District 3,

No. 11 - 11Bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ben Nghe Ward of District 1,

No. 120 - 122 Le Loi Street in Ben Thanh Ward of District 1,

No. 78 Le Lai Street in Ben Thanh Ward of District 1,

No. 11 – 11A Pham Ngoc Thach Street in Vo Thi Sau Ward of District 3.

An art performance by the Ministry of National Defense

The 50th anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification will officially take place at 6:30 a.m. on April 30 on Le Duan Street in District 1.

The grand military and civilian parade and procession will take place simultaneously as the anniversary celebration, starting from the intersection of Nguyen Binh Khiem Street and passing the main stage in front of the Reunification Palace.

Parade and procession units during the rehearsal (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the conclusion, the parade units will return to designated gathering points following four directions.

Direction 1 will pass through Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi and Nguyen Thi Nghia streets, Phu Dong Thien Vuong intersection and Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, with the final gathering point at Tao Dan Park.

Direction 2 will pass through Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Thanh Ton, Nguyen Hue streets and Me Linh intersection, with its final gathering point at Bach Dang Wharf.

Direction 3 will pass through Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Dinh Tien Hoang streets, with its final gathering point at Hoa Lu Stadium.

Direction 4 will pass through Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Dien Bien Phu and Hai Ba Trung streets, with its final gathering point at Le Van Tam Park.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong