Detailed road closures for 50th anniversary of National Reunification in HCMC

Multiple streets in Ho Chi Minh City will be closed to traffic or subject to restrictions on stopping, parking, and movement on April 22, 25, 27, and 30.

Traffic police regulate traffic flow in District 1.

These measures are being implemented to accommodate large-scale rehearsals, preliminary run-throughs, State-level final rehearsals, and the official ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification.

The HCMC Traffic Police Division (PC08), under the municipal police department, on April 21 issued a public notice regarding changes to traffic regulations in the downtown area in preparation for the anniversary celebration.

Units rehear for the parade in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) on April 18.

To ensure public order and traffic safety during the rehearsal and ceremony processes—including comprehensive practice sessions and both preliminary and State-level final run-throughs—PC08 announced a ban on pedestrian and vehicular traffic, as well as restrictions on stopping, parking, and movement in certain zones across the city.

Areas and roads subject to complete or partial traffic restrictions include:

Ba Son Bridge, from Thu Duc City to District 1, beginning at the D6 + R12 intersection;

Nguyen Binh Khiem Street, the section from Nguyen Dinh Chieu to Nguyen Huu Canh;

Dinh Tien Hoang Street, the section from Nguyen Dinh Chieu to Le Duan;

Ton Duc Thang Street, the section from Le Duan to the U-turn near No.37 Ton Duc Thang;

Mac Dinh Chi Street, the section from Tran Cao Van to Nguyen Du;

Hai Ba Trung Street, the section from Vo Van Tan to Ly Tu Trong;

Pham Ngoc Thach Street, the section from Turtle Lake roundabout to Notre-Dame Cathedral;

Pasteur Street, the section from Vo Van Tan to Ly Tu Trong;

Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, the section from Vo Van Tan to Ly Tu Trong;

Truong Dinh Street, the section from Vo Van Tan to Ly Tu Trong;

Nguyen Du Street, the section from Ton Duc Thang to Cach Mang Thang 8;

Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, the section from Nguyen Binh Khiem to Cach Mang Thang 8;

As well as inner streets encircled by the above, including: Le Duan, Nguyen Van Chiem, Le Quy Don, Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Le Van Huu, Han Thuyen, Alexandre de Rhodes, Cong Xa Paris, Dang Tran Con, Thu Khoa Huan, Nguyen Trung Truc, Dong Khoi, among others.



Traffic restriction schedule

Traffic will be barred from 5:30 p.m. on April 22 to 1 a.m. on April 23 for the second and third full rehearsals.

On April 25, for the State-level preliminary run-through (backup day: April 26): traffic will be restricted from 5:30 p.m. on April 25 to 1 a.m. on April 26 (same hours apply if the backup day is used).

On April 27, for the final State-level rehearsal (backup: April 28): traffic will be restricted from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 27 (same for backup day).

On April 30, the day of the official celebration: traffic will be restricted from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These restrictions apply to all individuals and all forms of vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, except for those directly involved in security and traffic coordination who are issued official credentials and vehicle passes for the event.

According to the PC08, pedestrians may be allowed access if they are returning to their residences, heading to a hotel for accommodation, or going to work in urgent circumstances. However, these individuals must use designated routes and be able to provide proper documentation such as an ID card or passport. In such cases, they are advised to contact the local police ward for support. No vehicles, even under these exceptions, will be allowed inside the security perimeter once it is enforced—individuals must plan ahead and arrange parking outside the restricted zones before the barriers are in place.

The PC08 has requested that residents clearly display the phone number of the vehicle operator on their vehicles. This will enable law enforcement to quickly get in touch if an urgent relocation is required for security purposes. If the authorities are unable to reach the vehicle’s owner within 30 minutes, the vehicle will be towed to the nearest local police station.

Alternative routes for vehicles to bypass areas affected by the celebration

To ease congestion and avoid areas with traffic restrictions during the 50th anniversary celebrations, authorities have outlined several alternative routes for vehicles traveling across Ho Chi Minh City:

From Thu Duc City toward Districts 1, 5, 6, 10, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh:

Route 1: Vo Nguyen Giap → Mai Chi Tho → Saigon River Tunnel → Vo Van Kiet → onward to Districts 5, 6, and Binh Chanh.



Route 2: Vo Nguyen Giap → Mai Chi Tho → Saigon River Tunnel → Vo Van Kiet → Tran Dinh Xu (or Nguyen Van Cu) → Tran Hung Dao → Nguyen Van Cu → Ly Thai To → 3 Thang 2 → toward District 10 or Tan Binh District.



Route 3: Vo Nguyen Giap → Saigon Bridge → Dien Bien Phu → Dinh Tien Hoang → Vo Thi Sau → 3 Thang 2.



Route 4: Vo Nguyen Giap → Saigon Bridge → Dien Bien Phu → Hang Xanh roundabout → Bach Dang → Phan Dang Luu → Hoang Van Thu → Phan Dinh Giot → Truong Son.



Route 5: Vo Nguyen Giap → Vo Van Ngan → To Ngoc Van → Pham Van Dong → Hong Ha → Truong Son → Tan Son Nhat Airport or continue via Hoang Van Thu → Xuan Hong → Xuan Dieu → Truong Chinh → Ly Thuong Kiet → Lac Long Quan → other directions.

From Binh Thanh District toward Districts 10, 11, 12, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon:

Route 1: Dien Bien Phu → Dinh Tien Hoang → Vo Thi Sau → Nam Ky Khoi Nghia or Cong Truong Dan Chu roundabout → 3 Thang 2.



Route 2: Dien Bien Phu → Xo Viet Nghe Tinh → Bach Dang → Phan Dang Luu → Hoang Van Thu → Lang Cha Ca roundabout → various directions.

From Cu Chi, District 12, and Tan Binh toward Binh Thanh, Districts 4, 6, 7, 10, Nha Be, Can Gio, and Thu Duc City:

Route 1: Le Quang Dao → turn right to Le Duc Anh or turn left to Do Muoi → onward.



Route 2: Le Quang Dao → Truong Chinh → Cong Hoa → Hoang Van Thu → Nguyen Van Troi → Nam Ky Khoi Nghia → Vo Thi Sau → 3 Thang 2.



Route 3: Le Quang Dao → Truong Chinh → Cach Mang Thang Tam → Cong Truong Dan Chu → 3 Thang 2 → Ly Thai To → Nguyen Van Cu → Nguyen Van Cu Bridge → Duong Ba Trac → Him Lam Bridge → to Districts 4, 7, Nha Be, Can Gio.



Route 4: Le Quang Dao → Truong Chinh → Ly Thuong Kiet → Hong Bang → Chau Van Liem → to Districts 6 and 10.



Route 5: Truong Chinh → Cach Mang Thang Tam → 3 Thang 2 → Ly Thai To → Nguyen Van Cu → Saigon River Tunnel → Mai Chi Tho → Thu Duc City.



Route 6: Truong Chinh → Cong Hoa → Hoang Van Thu → Phan Dang Luu → Bach Dang → Xo Viet Nghe Tinh → Dien Bien Phu → Saigon Bridge → Thu Duc City or Hoang Van Thu → Phan Dinh Giot → Truong Son → Hong Ha → Pham Van Dong → Thu Duc City.

From Districts 4 and 7 toward Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Tan Binh:

Route 1: Nguyen Van Linh → Tan Thuan 1 or Tan Thuan 2 Bridge → Nguyen Tat Thanh → Hoang Dieu → Ong Lanh Bridge → Tran Hung Dao → Nguyen Van Cu → Ly Thai To → 3 Thang 2 → Ly Thuong Kiet → Hoang Van Thu → Cong Hoa → Truong Chinh → Le Quang Dao.

Route 2: Nguyen Van Linh → Nguyen Huu Tho → Nguyen Thi Thap → Him Lam Bridge → Xang Canal Bridge → Duong Ba Trac → Nguyen Van Cu → Ly Thai To → Nga 7 roundabout → 3 Thang 2 → Cong Truong Dan Chu → Cach Mang Thang Tam → Xuan Dieu → Xuan Hong → Truong Chinh → Le Quang Dao.



Route 3: Nguyen Tat Thanh → Hoang Dieu → Ong Lanh Bridge → Tran Hung Dao → Nguyen Van Cu → Ly Thai To → 3 Thang 2 → Ly Thuong Kiet → toward Tan Binh (Tan Son Nhat Airport).



Route 4: Nguyen Van Linh → Nguyen Huu Tho → Te Canal Bridge → Khanh Hoi → turn left onto Ben Van Don → Nguyen Van Cu Bridge → Nguyen Van Cu → Ly Thai To → 3 Thang 2.

Restricted traffic areas for April 30 parade and march

Public urged to use public transport for holiday events The PC08 reminds all drivers passing through areas subject to traffic bans, no-parking orders, or access restrictions to strictly follow the directions of traffic police officers, support personnel managing traffic flow, or traffic signaling systems. Based on real-time traffic conditions, the PC08 will dynamically adjust traffic routing to minimize disruption to daily life. To help the public enjoy the anniversary celebrations, 20 LED screens will be set up along seven main roads: Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu. Citizens can also follow the events on television or through livestreams on social media platforms. Due to the very limited number of parking areas—most of which are located inside restricted or cordoned-off zones—PC08 advises the public to avoid using private vehicles when heading to celebration areas. Instead, attendees should take advantage of public transit options such as buses and the Metro (stations like Ba Son, HCMC Opera House, and Ben Thanh). Freight and passenger transport companies, as well as individuals using private vehicles with planned travel through restricted zones, should proactively adjust their routes and schedules in response to the traffic control measures. To facilitate smoother traffic flow, PC08 has coordinated with the HCMC Urban Traffic Management Center to permit motorcycles and scooters to pass through the Saigon River Tunnel during designated time windows (from 11 p.m. on April 22 and 25 to 1 a.m. on April 23 and 26), ensuring the public is well-informed and able to travel efficiently under the guidance of traffic police.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan