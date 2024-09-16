Plans of Phu Quoc airport capacity expansion by 2050 proposed

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has recently submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Transport on the expansion of the Phu Quoc Int' Airport in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to accommodate 18 million passengers per year by 2050.

Phu Quoc International Airport will be used for both civil and military purposes. (Photo: VNA)

The proposal outlines plans for the airport to be used for both civil and military purposes.

According to the plans, which were approved by the Prime Minister in 2023, Phu Quoc airport is expected to expand its capacity to 10 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo per year by 2030.

The proposal also states that over the next five years, the airport will be designated as a 4E-class airport according to International Civil Aviation Organisation standards as well as a level 2 military airport.

The airport will have a total of 30 aircraft stands, accommodating aircraft types like the B747, B787, A350 and equivalents.

By 2050, the airport's capacity will be increased to 18 million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo per year. During this period, the airport will have 45 aircraft stands (including nine code E and 36 code C stands).

The Ministry of Transport evaluates the plans for Phu Quoc International Airport as necessary to ensure synchronisation with overall planning for the national airport system through 2030 as well as with the planning of Kien Giang province.

According to statistics from the provincial Department of Tourism, in 2023, Phu Quoc island city welcomed over 5.5 million visitors, an increase of more than 14 percent compared to 2022. Tourists to Phu Quoc accounted for about 67 percent of the total number of visitors to Kien Giang.

The city's tourism revenue was approximately VND13.928 trillion (US$567.45 million), an increase of 92.5 percent compared to 2022.

