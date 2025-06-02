Expansion investment project of Phu Quoc Airport approved

The Government on June 1 issued a resolution approving the investment in the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport in Kien Giang Province.

Phu Quoc International Airport

The airport's expansion aims to serve the APEC 2027 Summit, following the business investment model as stipulated in the Law on Investment.

Accordingly, the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province is tasked to select a domestic investor and oversee the implementation of the expansion project, serving both civilian and military purposes, as proposed by the Kien Giang Provincial People's Committee.

The Government has authorized the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province to approve and adjust the investment policy for the expansion project of the Phu Quoc International Airport.

Additionally, the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province is authorized to organize the appraisal and approve the results of the environmental impact assessment report for the project. The People's Committee of Kien Giang is also tasked with appraising, approving the design, and accepting fire prevention and fighting measures for the project's construction components, ensuring compliance with fire safety regulations.

The Government has approved the recovery and transfer of existing infrastructure assets of the Phu Quoc International Airport invested and managed by the State from the Ministry of Construction to the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province.

The Government has also approved the management, utilization and organized implementation of the expansion project for the Phu Quoc International Airport, excluding assets managed by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) that are built on land designated for national defense, security, or military management if any, following the zoning plan approved by the Ministry of Construction.

The Minister of Construction is responsible for issuing the decision to recover and transfer the State-invested and managed infrastructure assets of Phu Quoc International Airport to the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province for local management.

The Government has instructed the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province to organize the reception of the State-invested and managed infrastructure assets of Phu Quoc International Airport in order to manage, utilize and implement the expansion project; hire an enterprise to assess the value of the transferred assets to create one of the foundations for determining the amount to be reimbursed to the State.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong