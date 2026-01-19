Delegates express confidence in strategic breakthroughs from Party Congress

Many delegates have voiced confidence and high expectations that the 14th National Party Congress will roll out breakthrough policies to attract high-quality talent, advance science, technology and innovation, and strengthen great national unity.

Held under the theme “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development,” the 14th National Party Congress takes place from January 19 to January 25, 2026, bringing together 1,586 delegates representing over 5.6 million members of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Party and State leaders, together with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation, attend the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress on the morning of January 19. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

During the first day’s preparatory session, delegates showed strong optimism and confidence in the Congress’s success, sharing views and expectations with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters.

Sharing with the reporters, delegate Bui Duc Giang, Secretary of the Phu Tho Provincial Youth Union said that he felt honored to represent Phu Tho Province’s young generation at the 14th National Party Congress and deeply aware of the responsibility to the Congress.

He expressed hope for the major decisions of the upcoming term to open up greater opportunities for young people and the public in socio-economic development, paving the way toward a developed nation. In the context of science, technology, and digital transformation, youth are a vital force and must play a more pioneering role, rising to the opportunities and responsibilities of this historic period.

Delegate Nguyen Ny Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ha Tinh Provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Secretary of the Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union emphasized that all Congress delegates carry the trust and aspirations of young people for the nation’s future, and expect the 14th National Party Congress to adopt breakthrough strategies that drive strong development while creating conditions and motivation for youth to promote their pioneering and creative role in national construction and defense.

She hopes that the Congress will deliver bold solutions to attract high-quality human resources, particularly in science and technology and digital transformation, and to better support young people in entrepreneurship and career building. With pride and confidence, Ms. Nguyen Ny Huong believed that the Congress would succeed, generating new momentum for the country to advance firmly in the new era.

Delegate Nguyen Thi Ha, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Bac Ninh Province shared that attending this Congress, the delegates are particularly concerned with personnel work and planning in the country’s socio-economic development.

She is also especially attentive to the issue of great national unity. In carrying out Fatherland Front tasks, participants will focus on communication and mobilization to encourage all social groups to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, while effectively fulfilling their role in social supervision and criticism related to socio-economic development missions.

She is confident that with the proactive and clear guidance of the Party Central Committee’s leaders, the Congress will be a great success.

On the afternoon of January 19, delegates studied documents at their respective accommodations. The grand opening session of the 14th National Party Congress will take place at 8 a.m. on January 20 and will be broadcast live.

