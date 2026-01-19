Effective implementation of resolutions to drive national breakthroughs

There was agreement that post-congress action is critical, and that implementing the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo’s key resolutions will be pivotal to national development.

On the morning of January 19, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam convened its preparatory session. The congress will deliberate on issues of major significance to the nation’s future.



Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters gathered opinions from experts and National Assembly deputies, all of whom shared a common view following the congress, with resolutions adopted, decisive action and the successful execution of the 14th National Party Congress resolutions and the Politburo’s cornerstone resolutions are essential to creating breakthroughs for the nation.

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Quang Huan from Ho Chi Minh City was impressed by a growth-fostering spirit.

He was most impressed by the growth-fostering spirit, which signals a clear shift toward sustainable development. Whereas economic growth and environmental protection were previously prioritized, equal importance is now given to environmental, economic, and social dimensions. This balanced approach is critical to achieving durable growth and preventing environmental and social pressures from becoming constraints.

Therefore, from 2026 onward, achieving double-digit growth will require early identification and decisive handling of social and environmental issues, in line with Party directives. This is his foremost expectation for the next term’s sustainable development strategy.

Mr. Nguyen Tuc, Member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front: Intellectuals and science and technology as strategic pillars for development

As the country enters a new era of development with science and technology as a strategic breakthrough, he hopes that the 14th-term Party Central Committee will include more officials with in-depth expertise in science and technology to provide effective advice in line with the Politburo’s spirit set out in Resolution 57. In this context, special and sustained attention should be given to the role of the intellectual community and science and technology.

Alongside the goal of rapid and strong progress, it is essential to ensure steady and sustainable advancement, especially in economic development. Implementation should be carried out while drawing lessons along the way to avoid mistakes, and there must be resolute efforts to combat bureaucracy and corruption.

Mr. Nguyen Van De, Chairman of the Vietnam Private Hospital Association expresses hope for sustained incentive mechanisms for businesses.

The Politburo has recently issued a number of resolutions, and it is expected that this congress will institutionalize them. After the congress, these resolutions need to be widely disseminated and implemented at all levels of government and among the public to ensure their successful execution. Policies are already in place, but what matters more are concrete and practical actions to translate them into reality and ensure their effectiveness.

He also hoped that after the congress, there would continue to be many dialogues between Party and State leaders, authorities, and the business community, helping enterprises, especially those with limited capacity, better understand policies, feel confident in investing their capital and expertise, and actively contribute to the country.

Mr. Tran Hai Linh, Chairman of the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association, expresses confidence in the Party’s continued leadership for prosperity.

The Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea has shown consistent interest in this Party Congress and has actively contributed feedback on the draft documents, with high expectations.

Overseas Vietnamese expressed their confidence that the Communist Party of Vietnam would continue to lead the country toward prosperous and thriving development, pride in Vietnam’s development achievements in recent years, and high expectations that the 14th National Party Congress will bring fresh momentum, especially clear development directions for the next five years, toward the goal of making Vietnam a strong, prosperous and developed nation by 2045.

The four key resolutions recently issued by the Politburo were carefully developed, given their far-reaching impact on overseas Vietnamese communities. These resolutions are expected to provide strong momentum for national growth and for overseas Vietnamese worldwide.

Most Venerable Thich Hue Phuoc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha: Buddhist community has confidence in the Party’s wise leadership

The Buddhist community has confidence in the Party’s wise leadership. The Party was founded with the purpose of serving the people, working for their well-being and happiness and for the development of the country.

In Buddhism, monks, nuns and Buddhists are encouraged to study the Party’s documents to gain a proper understanding, together with the Party, the authorities, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, contribute to a better and more prosperous country.

The four pillars identified by the Party provide clear direction for fast and strong national development. He is confident that the Party and the State will adopt suitable policies, especially in religious legislation, to enable religions to better mobilize their potential and resources in nation-building.

