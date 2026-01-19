Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

A flag salute ceremony welcoming the 14th National Party Congress took place at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on January 19.

A flag salute ceremony at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Photo: VNA)

Following the flag salute and the screening of a documentary revisiting the Party’s proud history, the event continued with a coordinated online communications campaign. Youth members simultaneously scanned QR codes to install a custom-designed phone wallpaper themed “Vietnamese youth welcome the 14th National Party Congress”.

Youth members simultaneously scan QR codes to install a custom-designed phone wallpaper themed “Vietnamese youth welcome the 14th National Party Congress” (Photo: VNA)

As hundreds of mobile screens glowed in the Congress’s signature red, the venue transformed into a vivid and emotionally resonant scene, symbolising the Vietnamese youth’s unity toward the landmark political gathering.

Nationwide, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union chapters at all levels, from those in cities and provinces to wards, communes, special administrative units, agencies and schools, also held similar ceremonies on the same morning.

The activity served as a powerful platform for young people to reaffirm their vanguard role, pledging to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Party, people, and army in support of the 14th Congress’s success.

Related News Effective implementation of resolutions to drive national breakthroughs

Vietnamplus