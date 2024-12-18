Deep-rooted military-civilian bond at Can Gio coastal border

Border guards have actively supported poor households, particularly in the coastal area of Can Gio, helping them gradually escape poverty and stabilize their lives.

Through various initiatives, models, and approaches, stations and units under the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard, in collaboration with local Party committees and authorities, have actively supported poor households, particularly in the coastal area of Can Gio, helping them gradually escape poverty and stabilize their lives.

"For any difficulty, we turn to the soldiers"

Ho Van So and Nguyen Thi Voi live in a charity house funded by the city in Mieu Nhi Quarter, Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District. The elderly couple, who have two children, are now raising two young grandchildren left in their care by their youngest child after starting a new family. Voi suffers from arthritis, which causes her legs to swell and requires frequent hospital visits.

The family’s main income comes from So’s fishing, even though he is nearly 65 years old. For the past ten years, the “Supporting Students on Educational Path” program run by the Can Thanh Border Guard Station has provided a monthly stipend of VND500,000 for the grandchildren, from elementary school through high school.

Voi shared her heartfelt gratitude for the border guards: “Our grandchildren can go to school thanks to the support of the local authorities and the soldiers who always help us. The soldiers are close to the people and care for us. We see them as family—like brothers or grandchildren. Whenever we face challenges or severe illness, we know we can count on them for help.”

Officers and soldiers of Can Thanh Border Guard Station speak with Ho Van So.

About 500 meters from Voi's home is another family facing similar hardships—that of Le Thi Ngoc An, born in 1987. Abandoned at birth in Tra Vinh, An was taken in and raised by her uncle’s family, who brought her to HCMC. In 2006, she married and gave birth to her first son in 2007. However, her joy was short-lived; an accident left her son with motor nerve paralysis, confining him to bed for life.

With their 4-month-old son, An and her husband moved to Can Gio District to start over. Without any financial resources, her husband worked as a transporter of construction materials, earning only VND5,000–10,000 per trip, or about VND100,000 on busy days.

Years of overwork and untreated illness took a toll on her husband’s health. “I kept urging him to see a doctor, but he always said he’d push through until Tet to earn a little more. Then one day, he came home, lay down to sleep, and never woke up. It’s now just 23 days until the third anniversary of his passing,” An said, her voice breaking with emotion.

Her son, deeply affected by his father’s death, suffered emotional trauma that led to frequent seizures, adding to the family’s challenges.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Xuan Hoi, who directly assists An's family, noted that her second son has been receiving support from the “Supporting Students on Educational Path” program since third grade and is now in 10th grade.

Close to the people, united with the community

Nestled along the Can Gio coastline, the Can Thanh Border Guard Station stands as a steadfast symbol of sovereignty and maritime security. Surrounding the station are modest, warm homes that nurture generations of hardworking individuals closely tied to the sea, their livelihoods ebbing and flowing with the seasons and the waves. In this setting, the green uniforms of the border guards blend harmoniously with the simple rhythms of community life, creating a vibrant portrait of patriotism and the enduring bond between soldiers and residents along the coastal frontier.

Lieutenant Colonel Phan Huan, Political Commissar of the Can Thanh Border Guard Station, remarked, “On days with good weather, locals head out to sea at dawn, and the unit’s officers and soldiers are present at the town’s pier to assist with boat safety inspections and issue departure permits for fishermen. The atmosphere is bustling and full of energy.”

Huan shared some of the most meaningful memories of the border guards' deep connection with the people of Can Gio. Time and again, officers and soldiers have faced danger without hesitation, bravely diving into raging waves to rescue boats in distress and protect lives. During stormy seasons that have caused homes to collapse or be damaged, these soldiers have used their own resources and mobilized efforts to rebuild homes, helping families return to safety.

Colonel Lam Van Huy, Chief of Political Affairs of the HCMC Border Guard, said, “We hope that every resident of Can Gio will continue to embody the spirit of patriotism and unity, working hand in hand with the Border Guard and other forces to actively protect our nation’s territorial sovereignty, border security, and maritime boundaries. Together, we will contribute to building a prosperous Can Gio and ensure that HCMC remains a modern, civilized, and compassionate place to live.”

By Quang Huy, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan