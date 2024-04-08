Decree on pilot management decentralization for HCMC to be soon promulgated

Administrative reform is evaluated as a very significant task of Ho Chi Minh City for the current and upcoming period.

Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the event.

This statement was emphasized by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at the working session between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Municipal People's Committee on the rearrangement of administrative units at district and communal levels in the period 2023-2025 and the work of administrative reform in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024; the Decree on the pilot decentralization of management in some sectors for the City Government.

The working session aimed to help Ho Chi Minh City continue to complete the project of rearranging administrative units and promoting administrative reform in the city in the coming time.

The leadership delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs included Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Trong Thua.

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, there was the presence of Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai and Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

In her opening speech at the working session, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra stated that the working delegation grasped the situation and progress of implementing the rearrangement of administrative units at district and communal levels in the city for the period 2023-2025.

Regarding the draft Decree on the pilot decentralization of management in some sectors for the City Government, the Minister of Home Affairs highly appreciated the careful content preparation of Ho Chi Minh City.

The working delegation expressed the expectation of receiving more information to continue discussions and give opinions to come to a consensus on the content of the pilot decentralization of state management in some fields to the Ho Chi Minh City Government.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai stressed that the working session was important to help Ho Chi Minh City continue to complete the project of rearranging administrative units in the city's specific conditions as well as accelerating administrative reform in the city in the coming time, significantly and directly contributing to the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

As for the draft Decree on the pilot decentralization of state management in some fields to the Ho Chi Minh City Government, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his desire for further discussions and proposals at the working session to soon complete and submit the draft decree to the Government.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that the city would make efforts to ensure the schedule under the regulations.

Besides, as for administrative reform, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to overcome limitations and difficulties to further promote administrative reform.

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event.

At the working session, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Hong Tham reported on the progress of implementing the rearrangement of administrative units at district and communal levels in HCMC for the period 2023-2030; reported on the administrative reform work in 2023, the first quarter of 2024 and outlined directions and tasks for the upcoming period.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong